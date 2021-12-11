Shocking! Woman caught on camera offering pet monkey cocaine and flushing animal down toilet

In a shocking incident, a woman was captured on camera where she was seen giving cocaine to her pet monkey. After giving cocaine to the monkey she could be seen flushing the animal down the toilet.

The woman identified as Vicki Holland, 38, mother-of-four, used to lived with a marmoset in her semi-detached home in Newport, Gwent.

In the video the woman can be seen telling the animal: "You want some coke? Lick my fingers." The video was reported to the RSPCA.

After the video was reported Magistrates at Newport, Gwent, banned Holland from keeping all animals for life.

She has sentenced to 12-week jail term, suspended for 12 months. She was also fined with £420 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

In another video showed the woman screaming after one of her children flushes the loo with the monkey in the toilet bowl. The woman can be seen stopping child from flushing the monkey.

Holland sold the marmoset a week before her court appearance, but the animal was located at another address.

The court heard the animal was "terrified as a result of her aggression and abuse whilst it was within a toilet bowl".

The monkey was signed into the care of the RSPCA before being transferred to specialist primate experts at 'Monkey World' in Dorset for ongoing and appropriate care.