Shocking! Woman finds frozen food in grandparents’ freezer from 1970s

In a weird turn of events, a woman was shocked after she found food dating back to the 1972 when she cleaned her grandparents freezer, which she decided to defrose. Neille discovered biscuits, vintage packets of cool whip, hy-vee cottage cheese, bes-spread soft margarine, blackberries, strawberries, egg yolks, butter, ham, and broth. She later made a TikTok video of the same which soon went viral on social media. The clip amassed more than three million views, as Nellie shared a follow-up video a day later, which she dubbed "the grand opening," after defrosting the vintage food.

She opened up each packet starting with the fruits, saying, "Here's the blueberries from 1983 got a dish right here so ya'll can see. There's specks and seeds, they look like blueberries I guess, still. Next is the blackberries from 1972. They've lost a lot of their color. They kind of look like brains. That's bad. "Strawberries. Now these have been sitting out for about 8eight hours. These are strawberries. They're kind of fermented. These ones were from 1984. Definitely do not have the rich pink color anymore. Then we got the apple sauce from '99. I don't really think applesauce changes a lot. I think apples are apples. But I'm not trying that. No thanks. "Next, we got the raspberries from 1999. I was eight, I was going on eight. Here's the raspberries. Look a lot like the blackberries. They're really hard, like squishy. But lost a lot of—that one just don't smell right. "Blueberries, these are the blueberries from 1997. So I did look at this one already, the vegetable oil is actually apricots, peaches? Still I'm sure those are very old, nonetheless. "Then the ham broth for seasoning. Oh god," she said, filming the gelatinous blob, as she retched. "Last but not least we have the egg yolks from 1998." Later she uploaded a part three just focusing on the yolks, with the caption,13 year old eggs" along with a vomiting emoji. Numerous people commented on the original clip, which has taken social media by storm.