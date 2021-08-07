Showers bring relief to Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Aug 7 Several areas across Delhi-NCR received light rain on Saturday, as it remained overcast there was some relief following the first August showers.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida."

There was heavy traffic snarl witnessed across the NCR, many places saw water logging. Vehicles were seen crawling on the DND flyway.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was likely to hover around 36.7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi got its last shower in the final week of July.

