Singapore to start vaccinated travel lanes with India from Nov 29

Singapore will launch Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for fully-vaccinated travellers from India starting November 29.

Travellers from Indonesia will also be able to enter Singapore under a quarantine-free travel scheme from November 29, according to The Straits Times.

Toh Ting Wei, writing in the newspaper, said that travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be able to enter Singapore from December 6, in a further expansion of the VTL scheme.

Travellers entering Singapore under the VTL scheme do not have to serve a stay-home notice. Instead, they have to test negative for COVID-19 two days prior to departure for Singapore, as well as upon arrival.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced the VTL expansion on Monday (Nov 15).

It advised travellers to check the entry requirements of the respective VTL countries, which may vary. The requirements could also change as the COVID-19 situation evolves, the CAAS added.

The CAAS and Ministry of Health are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation worldwide and in each VTL country, and will adjust measures if needed, it said.

More details about the VTLs will be announced soon, reported The Straits Times.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said during a press conference that the countries Singapore will open up to are all significant destinations.

India accounted for about 7 per cent of passenger arrivals at Changi Airport in 2019.

India, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are in Category Two of the Health Ministry's COVID-19 risk classification for border measures, reported The Straits Times.

The countries' classification means they either have similar or lower COVID-19 incidence rates than Singapore and other VTL countries.

Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders have to apply for the Vaccinated Travel Pass to tap the VTL scheme. Singaporeans, permanent residents and children aged 12 and below do not have to do so.

As of Sunday, 24,070 VTL travellers have entered Singapore, reported The Straits Times.

Singapore in India said in a tweet that VTL for fully vaccinated travellers from India is being launched following discussions between Prime Ministers of the two countries.

"Following discussions between PMs @NarendraModi and @LeeHsienLoong, Singapore will be launching a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for fully-vac travellers from India with valid entry approvals - starting 29 Nov - pending resumption of commercial passenger," it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

