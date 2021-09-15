Small plane crashes in Indonesia

Jakarta, Sep 15 A small plane with three people on board went down in Indonesias eastern province of Papua on Wednesday, and rescuers are heading to the scene, Spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told the Xinhua news agency.

The wreckage of the plane, Rimbun Air, was found at Wabu Mountain of Intan Jaya district and a team of rescuer now is heading to the location for evacuation, the spokesman said.

