South Korea: Stock prices of LG Electronics, Innotek increases

As the news of automobile cooperation with Apple and LG Group has emerged, the stock prices of related companies such as LG Electronics surged on the 3rd.

In the securities market on this day, LG Electronics closed at 153,500 won, up 10.04 per cent from the previous day.

LG Innotek also jumped 6.37 per cent.

On the previous day, a Taiwanese IT media Digitimes reported that Apple has recently visited LG Electronics, SK Group, and Toyota in Japan to discuss production of Apple cars.

Regarding this, Korean media also reported that LG Innotek, Apple's partner company, has formed a task force to supply parts for Apple cars.

LG recently launched 'LG Magna e-Powertrain,' a joint venture for electric vehicle parts manufacturing, with Magna. Previously, Magna announced that it is ready to produce Apple cars. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

