South Korean envoy inaugurates 'Korea Fair in India' in Saket

South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-Bok inaugurated 'Korea Fair in India' at a mall in Saket on Friday.

The fair was organised by the Trade and Investment Office, Embassy of the Republic of Korea at Select City Walk.

After inaugurating the fair, Chang visited various stalls and witnessed some products.

Earlier on September 23, Chang Jae-bok went to Agra and visited the 60 Para Field Hospital which was dispatched during the Korean War.

He had expressed his gratitude towards the Indian soldiers for their contribution and sacrifice.

India and Korea have strong cultural and trade ties. Both countries had launched an initiative 'Korea Plus', as proposed by Prime Minister Modi in June 2016 in India to promote and facilitate Korean Investments in India. To give it much wider outreach and publicity, the Embassy of India had organised a 'Korea Plus' event to introduce the initiative to Korean businessmen and investors in South Korea in November 2016.

( With inputs from ANI )

