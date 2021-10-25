Special incentive for mega investment in textile sector in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 The Odisha government is in discussion over a special incentive package for mega investment in textile and apparel including technical textile sector, said State Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

Addressing a seminar on making Odisha the textiles hub of the eastern India here on Monday, Mishra said, "Our government has prioritized this sector and is seeking mega-investments from major textiles and apparel players. We have more than 1.5 lakh acres of land, ready to be used by the industries coming down to Odisha. Not only in recent times, but Odisha also has a long history in textile and global trading."

He has appealed to all industry leaders across India to come and visit Odisha and assured necessary support from the State government.

Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Upendra Prasad Singh elaborated the new schemes of the Central government and pointed out the areas where India based industries can focus on to have a growth in this sector.

Principal secretary, Industries department of Odisha, Hemant Sharma has highlighted the recent growth of the state primarily driven by the push towards industrial growth.

He has also elaborated the strong driving factors of Odisha making it the manufacturing hub of the East such as the strategic location of Odisha in the ASEAN region, the industrial infrastructure, highly skilled manpower and especially the proactive governance.

Leading national and global players like Shahi Exports, Aditya Birla Fashion, Page Industries and Wild Lotus participated in the seminar and shared their experience in the State.

Domain leaders including Bhilosa Industries, Vardhman textiles, Dixcy textiles, Indorama industries and Shubhalakshmi polyesters were also present at the Seminar.

