SpiceJet will launch 28 new domestic flights from Oct 31

New Delhi, Oct 25 Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it will launch 28 new domestic flights from October 31.

Te airline will launch multiple new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule.

"With the onset of festive season and leisure travel demand picking up significantly, we have ensured seamless connectivity for our passengers fr om across the country to Rajasthan, one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the country during winters," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer, Shilpa Bhatia, said.

"As demand improves, SpiceJet is committed to introducing more new flights that will help in reviving travel and tourism."

The airline will also be connecting Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar and will add two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune sector.

SpiceJet recently announced the addition of Kushinagar to its domestic network starting November 26.

It will deploy the Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes.

