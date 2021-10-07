Steps taken to prevent lone wolf attacks in J&K, situation under control: CRPF DG

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 7 Central Reserve Police Force Director General Kuldeep Singh on Thursday said that three incidents of lone wolf attacks happened in Jammu and Kashmir recently but steps have been taken to prevent such attacks and the security situation in the valley is under control.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to mark the 29th Foundation Day of the CRPF's Rapid Action Force, he said that after these attacks, the security situation in the valley has been reviewed and it should not be felt that the situation there has deteriorated.

The CRPF DG admitted that there have been problems in a few places and the force is strengthening the intelligence gathering there. "I can say that security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control and there has not been any increase in the terror attacks there."

Speaking about the special teams of the RAF, Singh said that a total of 30 units with 60 personnel in each unit, have been trained as first responders for natural or manmade disasters like flood rescue operation, earthquake rescue management, chemical, biological, nuclear disaster rescue operations. They will be deployed in all 15 battalions of the RAF across the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2020 had suggested that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) should have trained and specialized teams within the force to respond in case of any natural disaster. These teams will initiate rescue operations in case of any disaster because of their presence in most parts of the country, the DG added.

Talking about the RAF Academy for Public Order (RAPO) in Meerut, the DG said that this is the first and only academy in the country where special training has been imparted to all Central Armed Police Forces personnel for managing violent crowds and riot like situations and protecting human lives. So far, this academy has trained the security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force and police personnel of states like Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tripura and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.

Apart from these, the security forces of Myanmar and Zimbabwe had been trained in this academy. The Rapid Action Force is a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force to deal with riot and crowd control situations and help the state administration to maintain law and order.

