Such cops should face jail, SC on IPS officer facing extortion case

New Delhi, Sep 27 The Supreme Court on Monday said that the police officers, who cosy up with the government of the day and also make money through wrong channels, face payback after the change in the government.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, orally observed that policemen, falling in this category, must not protected and they should be jailed.

It told counsel of a suspended IPS officer that his client cannot take protection from arrest in every case, and pointed out that things take a wrong turn when people start extracting money as they were close to the government.

"This is what happens if you're close with the government and do these things. You have to pay back one day," said the bench. Initially, the bench noted that it was not inclined to grant interim protection from arrest to the official facing extortion charges.

The top court was hearing a plea by suspended IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh, who had earlier moved the top court seeking protection in a case of disproportionate assets and sedition filed by the Chhattisgarh government.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said: "When you're good with the government, you may extract. Then you've to pay back with interest..".

The bench further added that it is a new trend in the country and, queried, why should it grant protection to such officers?

Singh's counsel submitted that officers like him need protection. However, the bench rebutted him, saying: "No, they've to go to jail."

However, the top court, after hearing arguments, granted Singh interim protection and issued notice to the Chhattisgarh government. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 1.

This is the third case where Singh had moved the top court seeking protection. On August 26, the top court had granted him interim protection in other two cases.

On the last hearing on the matter, the top court had orally pointed out a disturbing trend, where police officials siding with the party in power, later getting targeted when another political party comes into power.

The sedition case was filed against Singh based on a written complaint by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, based on preliminary findings that he had amassed disproportionate assets. Certain documents were seized from his possession, which pointed at his involvement in a conspiracy against the government.

