Sweden sticks to non-participation, not applying for NATO membership: New Prime Minister

Sweden has no plans to join NATO, the country's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, said on Tuesday while presenting the new government's policy.

"Our non-participation in military alliances serves our country well and contributes to stability and security in northern Europe. Sweden will not apply for membership in NATO. Sweden will not take a passive stance if another Nordic country or EU member state suffers a disaster or an attack, and we expect these countries to act in the same way if Sweden is affected," Andersson said in a statement posted on the government's website.

Andersson also said that Sweden will strengthen its defence cooperation with Finland and other Nordic neighbours within the EU, alongside deepening its partnership with NATO and the United States.

The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Andersson to become the nation's first female prime minister after the first vote ended in a flop over a draft budget proposed by the previous Swedish government failed to gain a majority. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor