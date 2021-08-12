Switzerland suspends deportation of Afghan migrants amid Taliban offensive

Switzerland on Wednesday suspended the forced return of failed Afghan asylum seekers due to the dire security situation in Afghanistan.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) joined other European nations - Germany and Netherlands who earlier in the day announced the halt of expulsions of Afghans, reported Sputnik.

"The SEM is suspending returns [of failed asylum seekers] to Afghanistan until further notice, due to the evolving situation in the country. In addition, no new decrees on expulsions will be pronounced. Only preparations for the deportation of criminals continue," the authority tweeted.

The issue of expulsions of Afghan refugees has been a subject of active discussions within the European Union.

The decision came a week after they submitted a joint letter to the European Commission along with Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and Greece, warning against suspension of such deportations in fear of motivating more Afghans to migrate to Europe.

Kabul too requested last month that EU nations not repatriate Afghan nationals for at least three months due to insecurity in the country, while certain EU states, including the Netherlands and Germany, initially maintained that the suspension of returns would increase illegal immigration from Afghanistan in the future.

France too is in close contact with European nations over the issue of deportation of failed Afghan asylum seekers amid the grave fighting in Afghanistan, the country's foreign ministry said, reported Sputnik.

"We are following very closely the worrying developments in Afghanistan. As for the steps that the European Union and its member states could take, we are in close contact with our partners," a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the office when asked about Paris's stance on the issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor