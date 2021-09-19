Taipei, France's Dassault sign agreement on service of Mirage jets

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday said that it has signed a technical support agreement with France's Dassault, which is valued at New Taiwan Dollars 790.96, estimated US Dollar 28.45 million, for Dassault's Ministry of National Defence.

In 1992, Taiwan had bought 480 MICA medium-range missiles, 960 Magic two short-range missiles and 60 fighters. To help with the maintenance of the jets, Dassault would be sending technicians to Hsinchu Air Force Base in Taiwan, reported Taiwan News citing Liberty Times.

This contract is signed by a procurement representative of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in Europe on Monday, which will remain till September 13, 2026. As the Mirage jets have been stationed at Hsinchu based, the agreement states to keep the Mirage jets and the missiles up to date.

The previous agreements only stated supply good but the recent agreement will allow technical experts to stay at Hsinchu based, in order to resolve issues in Mirage, reported Taiwan News citing Liberty Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

