Taiwan to appoint representative in Guam base amid Chinese threats

Taiwan on Monday informed that a military attache will soon be appointed in Guam Island of the US, amid the military threats by China.

During a legislative meeting, Taiwanese Legislator Wang Ting-yu asked about the progress of setting up a military liaison group in Guam, given that the US territory is a strategically important island, reported Taiwan News.

In response to Wang, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that procedures are in progress and stressed the importance of having such an office.

The Defence Minister also said that he will seek out any hindrances preventing the office from being established and solve them one step at a time.

Guam is home to two US military bases, which sit approximately 1,800 miles from China -- closer than any others on American soil, reported New York Post.

Guam is a strategically important region for Taiwan since other similar offices have already been set up in Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Hawaii, Taiwan News reported.

In other recent developments, the US has planned to modernize the military bases it operates in Australia and on the western Pacific island of Guam to counter the threats emanating from China.

The moves have been prompted by the Department of Defense's global posture review.

As reported by CNN, the review is classified, but a senior US defence official provided some details about the review's findings.

This came as tensions between the US and China have escalated, particularly over the issue of Taiwan with senior Pentagon officials expressing alarm about China's efforts to upgrade and modernize its military, reported CNN.

( With inputs from ANI )

