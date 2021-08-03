Taliban brutally beat up 12-year-old boy in Aghanistan

Taliban terrorists brutally beat up a 12-year-old boy Afghanistan's northern Faryab province local media said on Tuesday.

The minor was reportedly beaten up as his father is a security official, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. The Taliban atrocities have been on the rise in Afghanistan ever since the group began capturing areas in the country, post the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Violence has spiked in the country ever since foreign forces started leaving it.

The Taliban terrorists have been brutally torturing civilians in the region, media reports said.Human rights violations have been increasing in Afghanistan at a time when the withdrawal of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces from the war-torn country is about to be completed.

Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.Last week, a popular comedian in Afghanistan was killed by unidentified gunmen allegedly Taliban in Kandahar province of the country.

Nazar Mohammad, better known as Khasha Zwan, was taken out of his home on July 22 and killed, as per Tolo News. The family of the comedian, who previously served in Kandahar Police, has blamed the Taliban for the attack.

Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

