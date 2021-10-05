Taliban captures 11 IS-affiliated terrorists in Kabul

The Taliban on Tuesday captured 11 terrorists affiliated with Islamic State (IS) group in Kabul, Afghanistan, said a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti.

The Taliban on Monday captured IS operatives from the Bagh-e-Daud area, Xinhua reported.

The arrests happened after a bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday.

The bomb blast, which targeted a memorial service inside a mosque, reportedly killed eight and injured 20, Xinhua reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

