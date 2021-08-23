Taliban head towards defiant Panjshir Valley

Kabul, Aug 23 The Taliban has said that their fighters are heading towards Panjshir province, the only anti-Taliban outpost which is yet to be surrendered or toppled.

They said on Sunday that the fighters have seen no resistance on the way to Panjshir province and are now getting closer to the spot, Afghan media reported.

Panjshir province landed northwest of Kabul is a mountainous valley known as the land of lions. The geography is now home to hundreds of Afghan National Defense and Security forces, Special Forces, and militia that are being led by Ahmad Masoud, son of the slain Ahmad Shah Masoud.

Ahmad Masoud in a recent telephonic interview with a global wire service said that he is willing to negotiate with the Taliban and considers the negotiations to be the only way forward.

The Taliban's political office spokesperson, Naeem Wardak also said on Sunday that their policy is to negotiate and settle everything through negotiations.

He hopefully said to get the people and tribal leaders of Panjshir province to join them and prevent violence.

Former First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and former Acting Defence Minister Bismillah Muhammadi are two other figures who back Ahamd Masoud against the Taliban and named the battle, resistance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor