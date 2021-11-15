Taliban launch operation against ISIS-K in Kandahar after their escalated attacks in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday launched operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K) branch in Kandahar province after the group recently escalated their attacks in Afghanistan.

Provincial officials in southern Kandahar province said that the Taliban officials conducted large-scale operations against ISIS-K in four districts of Kandahar province, reported The Khaama Press.

ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in Kabul that left three killed and six wounded.

Local residents have said that the operations started Monday midnight and continued until early morning the following day and claimed that three civilians have also been killed during the operations.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's provincial officials in Kandahar claimed that they killed three ISIS-K affiliates and arrested ten more but did not say anything about civilians.

It is also rumoured that an ISIS-K affiliate has blown his explosives in a room that killed the affiliate, reported Khaama Press.

The provincial officials and interior ministry have not said anything about the casualties of the Taliban.

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

ISIS-K has carried out several attacks including an attack on Kabul Airport during an evacuation by the US forces following the fall of Kabul.

The Taliban's struggle to bring stability to Afghanistan has been dogged by a series of bloody assaults by ISIS-K.

( With inputs from ANI )

