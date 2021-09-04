Taliban searching porn sites to identify and kill Afghan prostitutes

The Taliban are are scouting pornographic sites to make a “kill list” of Afghan sex workers. It is said that the terrorist group is running a campaign to identify women who worked as prostitutes to pronounce death penalty on them. In the last Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, many such women were handed death sentences in public. The Sun Online has reported hat videos featuring Afghan prostitutes have been discovered by the Taliban death squads on niche porn sites. The women are under serious threat of being gang-raped by the terror outfit before being beheaded, stoned or hung” by the Taliban.

“They pretend to condemn pornography but are digging deep into the most obscure and deeply-hidden adult sites to find videos that show Afghan brothels so they can identity and slaughter or enslave the women who worked in them. Because the videos show obvious location markers of the brothels, these women are now in serious danger of being kidnapped or murdered in the most horrific ways imaginable,” one of the people told The Sun Online. It also reported that some of the videos allegedly feature the women having sex with foreigners , “further raising the fury of the Taliban. ”During their last regime, the terrorist group had killed such women brutally. It is believed that Taliban has emerged as the biggest threat for such women. In the last 20 years, the group reportedly continued to kill women who maintain illicit sexual relations or sex outside marriage. A Taliban spokesperson said this time women's rights would be protected in accordance with Islamic law and that they would also be allowed to work and girls can go to school.

