Taliban supreme leader warns of infiltrators

New Delhi, Nov 5 The supreme leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhunzada, has warned the group that there may be "unknown" entities among their ranks who are "working against the will of the government", Al Jazeera reported.

The warning came in a statement attributed to Akhunzada that was circulated widely on Taliban social media accounts.

Since the Taliban took control of the country, its leadership has repeatedly warned of impostors and criminals joining the group in an effort to harm its image, the report said.

In September, acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob raised concerns in an audio message.

"There are some bad and corrupt people who want to join us... To fulfil their own interest or to defame us and make us look bad," he said.

Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, added that any rogue elements among the ranks would be dealt with, the report added.

In recent months, the Taliban has expanded its recruitment as it seeks to fulfil a pledge to maintain security in the country. But the group has faced a series of deadly attacks from rivals, including the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) armed group, an ISIL-affiliate.

On Tuesday, at least 19 people were killed in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul claimed by ISKP.

The Taliban also declared a nationwide amnesty and promised to allow private media companies to continue to operate freely and independently. However, there have been reports of some Taliban fighters allegedly abusing journalists, and others have been accused of forcibly seizing property in several provinces, Al Jazeera reported.

Following the reports, Akhunzada's office issued a decree in late September banning the group's members from entering homes and offices "in Kabul or its surroundings under the pretext of checking vehicles or equipment. No one is allowed to take vehicles or equipment" in the name of the Afghan government, it said.

However, there have been continued reports of Taliban fighters forcing hundreds of families out of their homes in the central province of Daikondi, the report added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor