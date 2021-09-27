Tata Motors officials meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai, Sep 27 Senior officials of automobile major Tata Motors Ltd on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here.

According to the state government, the Tata Motors delegation was led by its Executive Director Girish Wagh. However, the agenda of the meeting was not known.

The meeting comes at a time when Ford India Private Ltd has decided to shut down its factory here and is on the look out for a buyer for the facility.

While Tata Motors does not have a production facility here, it has plants at different places in west and north.

On their part, workers of Ford India are hoping that the state government will take some action to safeguard their livelihood.

Meanwhile, group company Tata Projects Ltd said that it has secured an order of approximately Rs 2,100 crore for Phase 1 of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (Northern Port Access Road) connecting the strategically important Ennore Port with Thatchur on AH-45.

It includes a link road to the Chennai Outer Ring Road from the Northern Port Access Road.

The six-lane project will have total length of 25.38 km which includes a 1.4km bridge over Buckingham Canal, and is targeted for completion in three years.

Once completed, this project will reduce traffic congestion and travel time, while enhancing road safety and operational efficiency of highways. The overall quality of lives of citizens living in nearby communities will improve and economic growth will receive an impetus.

