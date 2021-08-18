Tata Motors unveils Tigor EV, its 2nd offering in personal segment

Mumbai, Aug 18 Automobile major Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled the EV avatar of its sedan Tigor EV.

At present, the company offers Nexon EV, which commands a nearly 70 per cent share in the the Indian EV market.

The company cited that Tigor EV is powered by its well-proven state-of-the-art high voltage electric architecture Ziptron.

It has commenced bookings for the new Tigor EV at select dealerships at Rs 21,000.

"The last few years belonged to the early adopters of EV in India but now it is the time of early majority to move to EV. With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

"The EV market has reached an inflection point and we need to cater to diverse customer needs and democratise the EV market further with another accessible and contemporary EV product. We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV, we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to 'Evolve to Electric'," Srivatsa added.

According to the company, Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm.

It can accelerate from 0 to 60 km per hour in 5.7 seconds. The EV comes with a 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

"The Tigor EV has got an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof and comes with a 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty," the company said in a statement.

