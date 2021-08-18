Telangana shopping mall gutted in fire

Hyderabad, Aug 18 A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in Korutla town of Telangana's Jagtial district early on Wednesday.

However, there was no loss of life, but the entire complex was gutted, resulting in huge property loss.

A police official said the fire broke out in a garment store in Anand Shopping Mall and it soon spread to other shops in the building.

Locals alerted the police. The firefighting personnel rushed to the scene but by then the flames had engulfed the entire four-storied complex.

Two fire engines and firefighting personnel had a tough time in extinguishing the fire. The goods stored in shops were completely gutted in the fire. The property loss is estimated to be several crores of rupees.

Police said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but short circuit is suspected to have led to the mishap. Police registered a case and took up further investigations.

