Terror groups must be prevented from using Afghan territory for attacks against other countries, say BRICS members

Calling for settlement of Afghan crisis through "peaceful" means, leaders of BRICS countries on Thursday underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries.

Leaders of BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - held their 13th summit on Thursday in a virtual format and adopted the "New Delhi Declaration".

The leaders expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

"They committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe-havens," the declaration said.

"On Afghanistan, BRICS leaders called refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means in Afghanistan, through an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country. They underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries," it said.

The leaders emphasised the need of addressing the humanitarian situation and upholding human rights, including those of women, children and minorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the BRICS summit.

The meeting was attended by Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The BRICS leaders acknowledged that the continued relevance of the UN system would be determined by its ability to adapt to contemporary realities.

"They pledged resolve towards strengthening and reforming the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and agile, effective, transparent, democratic, representative and accountable to the member states.

"Leaders endorsed the BRICS Joint Statement on Strengthening and Reforming the Multilateral System adopted by BRICS Foreign Ministers on June 1, 2021. They also agreed on the principles for strengthening and reforming the multilateral system," the declaration said.

They pledged resolve to strengthen and reform the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and agile, effective, transparent, democratic, representative and accountable to the member states.

On climate issues, the leaders expressed commitment to full implementation of the UNFCCC, its Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, and to the principles of UNFCCC including 'Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities' in the light of different national circumstances.

