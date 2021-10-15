Terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 15 A terrorist associate was arrested by a joint security team in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

He has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad. Police said he was an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terrorist outfit TRF.

Police have recovered two hand grenades from his possession.

