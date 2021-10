Terrorist involved in shooting J&K cop killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, Oct 15 A terrorist, involved in the murder of a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer in Srinagar, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Srinagar district on Friday, officials said.

"Killer of martyr PSI Arshid killed in Bemina encounter," police tweeted quoting IG, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The encounter ensued after a joint team of the police and the army, which cordoned off the area for a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire from the hiding terrorists and retaliated.

On September 12, Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad was shot dead from a close range in Khanyar area of Srinagar.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on Friday. Earlier, one terrorist involved in a recent civilian killing was gunned down in Pulwama district. Identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh from Srinagar, he was said to be involved in the killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, a resident of SD Colony, Batmalloo near his residence on October 2.

