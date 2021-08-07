Terrorist refused to surrender, killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Aug 7 The terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces at Mochwa area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday refused to surrender and instead fired at the security forces triggering the encounter, officials said.

Police said acting on a specific information about presence of terrorists in Mochwa Chadoora area of Budgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army's 50 RR and 181 BN of CRPF in the said area.

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given opportunity to surrender, however, instead of surrendering they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," police said.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Shakir Bashir Dar of Goripora, Awantipora.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was part of groups involved in various terror activities and several terror cases were registered against him.

"It is pertinent to mention that Shakir Bashir was earlier working as a terrorist associate with proscribed terror outfit LeT and joined terror folds of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr recently," police said.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-rifle with two magazines, 32 rounds, one Chinese pistol with two magazines, 16 rounds, one Bagpack and one Pouch were recovered from the site of encounter."

Police said, while the said operation was in progress, it was learnt that while laying cordon, another terrorist managed to escape from the encounter site and the information was shared with Awantipora Police.

"Awantipora Police while developing the lead further launched a cordon and search operation in Mantaqi Colony Khrew area along with army's 50 RR and 185 BN CRPF. During search, the escaped terrorist was tracked down and arrested while hiding in a truck bearing registration No JK13-2397. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar, resident of Wuyan Khrew linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. The driver of the truck identified as Mohd Shafi Dar, resident of Gratwani Mohalla Khrew has also been arrested. Besides the said truck has also been seized," police said.

Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, one pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds, two AK-Magazines, 50 AK-rounds, one Chinese grenade, 5 Kgs IED (destroyed on spot) were also recovered from the site.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has congratulated joint teams of Police and Security Forces for showing exemplary coordination in conducting successful operation in professional manner without any collateral damage and tracking down the escaped terrorist.

Police have registered cases and further investigation is in progress.

