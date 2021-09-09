Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases top 16,000

Thailand on Thursday reported 16,031 new COVID-19 cases, rising for the second day in a row and marking the highest daily tally in nearly two weeks, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases took the total number of infections in Thailand to more than 1.33 million, according to the CCSA.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 220 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,731.

The capital Bangkok remained the epicentre of the outbreak, topping the list by regions with 3,736 new cases. It continued to log the most daily deaths, with 43 reported over the last 24 hours.

The CCSA also reported that more than 90 per cent of the new deaths were patients aged over 60 years old and those with underlying diseases.

The country has been accelerating vaccine roll-out to stem the spread of the viral disease. As of Wednesday, it has administered over 38.17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with roughly 16 per cent of the whole population having been fully vaccinated.

Thailand aims to vaccinate about 70 per cent of its population by the end of the year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor