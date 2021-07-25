Theft accused, two relatives assaulted in Bihar's Supaul

Patna, July 25 A man, accused of stealing a goat, and his two relatives were brutally assaulted by villagers in Bihar's Supaul district on Sunday morning before their heads were shaved and they paraded through the entire village, police said.

According to the villagers, Pradeep Yadav allegedly entered the house of Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Badkhudwa village in the early hours and tried to steal his goat. Villager A.K. Yadav, a villager said that Kumar managed to nab him, and said that he was carrying a 'katta', a home-made firearm.

Soon after the incident, a large number of villagers gathered at the place and started brutally assaulting Pradeep Yadav. When his family members heard of the incident, his father-in-law Madan Yadav and another relative Domi Yadav reached the spot and tried to rescue him.

The angry villagers nabbed the two too, shaved their heads and wrote 420 on them and paraded the trio in the village. When the incident came to the knowledge of Triveniganj police station, a team immediately reached the village and rescued Pradeep Yadav.

"We have registered an FIR against Pradeep Yadav on the charge of theft and illegal possession of firearms. The complaint was given by Ranjeet Kumar," R.M. Sharma, investigating officer, said.

"We have also obtained photographs and videos of three persons including Pradeep Yadav of having shaved heads but Madan Yadav and Domi Yadav were not found at the place," the officer said.

"The complainant Ranjeet Kumar said that he has no knowledge about the persons who were responsible for assaulting Pradeep Yadav and the other two. Pradeep Yadav, on the other hand, accused Ranjeet Kumar and some of the villagers of assaulting him. Now, we have initiated the process of identification of persons who shaved their heads and paraded them in the village. The investigation is on," Sharma said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor