Thieves steal Bitcoin ATM in Barcelona

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2021 10:06 PM2021-11-12T22:06:47+5:302021-11-12T22:08:38+5:30

A "bitcoin ATM" was robbed during a raid on a cryptocurrency exchange in Barcelona in Spain on Friday.

A “bitcoin ATM” was robbed during a raid on a cryptocurrency exchange in Barcelona in Spain on Friday. 

Spain has 158 Bitcoin ATMs, the highest number in Europe. A Bitcoin ATM was stolen at around 3 a.m, said Catalonia's Mossos d'Esquadra police force. According to EFE news agency, the thieves took the machine from a shop on Beethoven street in the Sarria area, which is home to a branch of the GBTC cryptocurrency exchange.

What exactly are Bitcoin ATMs?

It actually allows the customer to buy cryptocurrency with cash or a debit card. Bitcoin ATMs also allows users to exchange their crypto holdings for cash.
 

