Those who defend democracy in Afghanistan, oppose Taliban will be suppressed: Taliban army chief

Taliban-led government's acting army chief Qari Fasihuddin on Wednesday said that those who defend democracy in Afghanistan and oppose the Taliban will be suppressed.

Fasihuddin also said that they will also suppress all who defend the gains of the past two decades under the name of specific ethnic groups or resistance in Afghanistan

Fasihuddin did not mention any group's name, but he was probably referring to the resistance front led by Ahmad Masoud in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, which was defeated by the Taliban after 15 days, reported The Khaama Press.

The resistance front was created by former vice-president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Masoud, son of Ahmad Shah Masoud.

Fasihuddin said that 'these people' are disturbing the security of the country and intend to cause bloodshed in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

He announced on Wednesday that the Taliban-led government is also working to form a 'regular' army and the plan to form one will be finalised soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor