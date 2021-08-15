Those who have technology will be leaders: Rakesh Sasibhushan

Chennai, Aug 15 Today India is much short of space capacity for either state's internal or commercial needs and it does not have home grown technology players in the private sector who can provide this capacity soon enough.

Tomorrow, those who have the technology will be leaders and able to control their economy and security well.

"A grave situation indeed when you look at the looming global technology scenario and security needs," Rakesh Sasibhushan, Chairman, CII National Committee on Space, told in an interview on his ideas about the transformation of the Indian space sector.

He said, today battles are fought more and more with technology rather than sheer might!

"We are living in a society driven by technology. Tomorrow, those who have the technology will be leaders and able to control their economy and security well," Sasibhushan who is also the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Antrix Corporation said.

India's requirement of high-tech devices, applications and services are rising fast and space is the next frontier that countries have started to look at.

Countries who followed a more liberal space policy have in their possession an array of companies and technologies and are ready to meet the challenges demanded by the fast changing markets, security needs and political scenarios.

He agreed that the Indian government realised this need and has rightly de-regulated the sector.

But some more measures need to be done.

According to him, looking at the future requirements of India it is inevitable that a strong technology ecosystem is built fast.

However, for building the eco-system it is very important to enable the industry with foreseeable demand, funding mechanisms and technology.

"While many countries, including India, have the wherewithal to manage the first two, the last one, i.e., technology, is a difficult hurdle to cross," he remarked.

Sasibhushan said India is sitting on a good pedestal as far as technology is concerned, thanks to Indian Space Research Organisation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor