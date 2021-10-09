Thousands of Afghans received humanitarian assistance: UN agency

Thousands of Afghans have received humanitarian assistance within a week from September 27 to October 3 across Afghanistan, a United Nations agency said on Saturday.

In the northeastern region, over 173,000 vulnerable people received food assistance in Baghlan, Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces, the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan said while releasing its weekly report on the website.

"All health facilities are open in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces, but most are not fully functioning mainly due to shortage of medical supplies," it said.

In the north, a total of 54,796 vulnerable people received food for one month under a World Food Programme (WFP) seasonal livelihood support program in Jawzjan and Sari Pul provinces.

On September 30, 3,150 displaced people from conflict from Jawzjan, Samangan and Balkh provinces in July and August received food in Mazar-i-Sharif city, capital of Balkh.

Afghanistan was already among the world's worst humanitarian situations prior to the Taliban assuming power in August, which has deepened existing needs and vulnerabilities.

A USD 606 million flash appeal launched in September to assist more than 10 million vulnerable Afghans is less than 40 per cent funded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor