Three held in gang-rape of 20-yr-old Telangana student

Hyderabad, Sep 30 Telangana Police on Thursday arrested three accused allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a 20-year-old student in Nizamabad town.

A police officer said search was on for two other accused. The arrested accused will be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped in an abandoned hospital building near bus station in the town late on Tuesday night. A person, who found the victim in an unconscious state, alerted the police.

The victim was shifted to government-run district hospital. Police said the medical check-up confirmed that she was raped.

Police registered a case under Nirbhaya Act and the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and took up investigation.

Police suspect that she was made to consume liquor by the accused before committing the crime. An undergraduate student, she reportedly arrived in Nizamabad from Armoor town after a youth, who had befriended her over social media, invited her for birthday party.

The youth took the girl around the town on his bike. He then took her to the abandoned building where he and his friends sexually assaulted her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor