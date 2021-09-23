Three kids electrocuted in Delhi, one dead

New Delhi, Sep 23 Three children were electrocuted in Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Wednesday, of which one child has succumbed to the electric shock, the police said here on Thursday.

According to the police, they received information at 4.40 p.m. on Wednesday that a live electric wire was lying on the road and 2 children have suffered an electric shock. "On inquiry, it came to notice that 3 boys had sustained injuries," a senior police official said.

The injured kids were then immediately rushed to the Max Hospital where one was declared brought dead.

Two children were aged around five years while the third kid was of six years age. "The deceased child, resident of Jhuggi colony in Khanpur was five years old," the police added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a live electric wire of one of the temporary connections fell on the ground that caused the fatality.

The cops have registered a case at the Neb Sarai Police station and further probe is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor