Three persons injured in bear attack in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 28 Three persons were injured on Saturday in a bear attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Official sources said, three persons including a woman were injured by a bear in Kralgund village of Kupwara district on Saturday.

Sources said the three members of a family were working in their kitchen garden when a bear attacked them.

"The bear was chased away by locals and the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment".

Officials of the wildlife protection department have advised people not to venture out of their homes after darkness and before the sunrise.

Last week, three persons were also injured in a bear attack in North Kashmir Ganderbal district.

Around a dozen cattle and sheep were killed by bears in the same district in July this year.

Wildlife officials successfully trapped a bear in Manigam village of Ganderbal district earlier this month.

Suspected to be a cattle lifter, the trapped bear was taken to the Dachigam national park on the outskirts of Srinagar city and let loose to find rehabilitation in the national park.

