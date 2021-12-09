TickerPlant launches CryptoWire: The global crypto super app

Mumbai, Dec 9 Keeping with the tradition of foresight in envisioning creation of world-class financial markets and ecosystem by 63 moons technologies limited (63 moons), its subsidiary TickerPlant on Thursday announced the launch of CryptoWire - a global crypto super app.

The CryptoWire seeks to empower participants in the crypto universe with a super app that will provide real-time market prices and insight, news, knowledge, research, training, information and data platform through Crypto University, Crypto TV and CryptoWire for crypto assets and blockchain.

The Company is guided by the new board with strong governance principles.

Its eminent members are: Justice Deepak Verma, former judge, Supreme Court andChairman of the Board; Prof R. Vaidyanathan (Member - National Security Advisory Board), Non-Executive Director; Mukesh Joshi (Former Chairman-CBDT ), Non-Executive Director; Capt A. Nagarajan (Retd. IAS), Non-Executive Director; Dr R.B. Barman (Former Executive Director- RBI), Non-Executive Director; M.L. Sharma (Former CIC), Non-Executive Director; Ghanshyam Dass (Former MD - NASDAQ ), Non-Executive Director; Advocate P.R. Ramesh , Non-Executive Director; Jigish Sonagara, MD & CEO; Rushabh Shah, Executive Director & COO; and Nimish Shukla, Executive Director& CCO.

The Company which has always been a strong proponent and advocate of tech-centric, transparent and efficient solutions emphasizes that CryptoWire is Neither A Crypto Exchange nor Crypto currency but offers to empower its participants with comprehensive, unbiased information, going beyond exchanges.

The CryptoWire users can access:

*World's 1st Crypto University - a digital university that caters to all from ABC to PhD and super specialized courses.

*World's 1st Crypto TV - a dedicated 24/7 crypto and blockchain YouTube channel and mobile IPTV. It provides in-depth analysis and awareness of global developments, trend reports, discussions, debates and guidance from international experts.

*World's 1stCryptoWire - a wire service with tools like arbitrage opportunities identification, watchlist creation, lending & borrowing rates.

In short, it covers complete global market universe in crypto, blockchain, asset digitization and development.

"Following our Hon'ble PM's vision, we are creating the most credible Crypto & Blockchain universe based on knowledge, research, training, awareness, information and data from the world's best. CryptoWire will be the most credible port of call for entry into the Crypto Universe providing Credibility - backed by strong governance principles guided by the board, Stability - powered by robust technology and by giving information of most curated data," said Jigish Sonagara, Managing Director and CEO of TickerPlant.

"At CryptoWire, we are converging the system to engage with all stakeholders and expand the sphere of knowledge to a wider community," Sonagara added.

