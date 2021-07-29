Tiger numbers in Andhra rise from 47 to 63

Amaravati, July 29 Tiger population in Andhra Pradesh rose from 47 to 63 in a year's time, forest officials said on a programme to commemorate the World Tiger Day on Thursday.

"The number of tigers has increased due to the steps being taken up by the government... the count of big cats has risen to 63 from 47 compared to previous year," an official said.

The presence of tigers in the southern state is now spread from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests, and includes sightings as far away as in Kadapa and Chittoor districts.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who donned a specially designed cap and mask to commemorate the occasion, directed officials to continue effective measures to protect tigers.

He also unveiled a poster book featuring the images of all the 63 tigers and also approved procuring vehicles for officials and employees working in the tiger reserves.

Forest and Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator N. Prateep Kumar, Forest and Environment Secretary Vijay Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.

