TN idol makers protesting ban on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations held

Chennai, Aug 31 A group of idol-makers, who staged a sit-in protest in front of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday seeking revocation of the ban imposed on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, were arrested, police said.

Police personnel stopped the around 75 members of the "Kulalar Salivahanan Makkal Iyyakam" who gathered near the Assembly premises holding the idols of the deity, and sat on the road to conduct a flash protest for 10 minutes.

Cases were registered against the idol makers, who were detained at a community hall near the Assembly.

Association leader S. Saravanan told that the state government must reconsider the decision and "allow restricted celebrations at least".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor