Toll from building's collapse in Georgia's Batumi reaches 5
By ANI | Published: October 9, 2021 02:28 PM2021-10-09T14:28:05+5:302021-10-09T14:35:02+5:30
The number of people, who have died as a result of the collapse of a residential building in the Georgian resort town of Batumi, has reached five, media reported on Saturday.
The number of people, who have died as a result of the collapse of a residential building in the Georgian resort town of Batumi, has reached five, media reported on Saturday.
According to the Rustavi 2 broadcaster, the fifth victim is underage.
On Friday, a part of the 7-story residential building collapsed in Batumi, leaving several people trapped under the debris.
The local authorities in Batumi said that an explosion due to a gas leak could have caused the collapse. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app