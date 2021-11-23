Top EU, Tajik diplomats discuss security on Afghan borders

Amid the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday discussed ways of maintaining security at the Tajik border with Afghanistan.

"During the talks, much attention was paid to the issues of security and stability of the borders of Tajikistan and the situation in Afghanistan," the Tajik ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik.

Borrell is on an official visit to the Central Asian nation to chair the 17th EU-Central Asia Ministerial.

The EU foreign policy also shared Muhriddin's concern about the threat of extremism and organized crime spilling over the border, including drug and weapons trafficking, and stressed the importance of EU help in reinforcing Tajik frontiers.

The diplomats agreed that a comprehensive and inclusive government was key to establishing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, and that an urgent ceasefire is needed in Panjshir province to guarantee humanitarian access to the valley's population.

During his Central Asian visit, Borrell is expected to discuss EU-Central Asia relations, matters requiring our concerted action, regional cooperation and regional challenges such as Afghanistan, connectivity, trade and investments, climate and water.

