Tragic schoolgirl, 11, died just three weeks after waking up complaining of 'belly ache'

A schoolgirl who woke up one day with a stomach ache died three weeks later, says her devastated father. John Woods’ 11-year-old daughter, Carl, was playing outside with friends and siblings and was her “normal happy self” the day before she felt unwell. He was taken to hospital after his head deteriorated and doctors diagnosed his family with a devastating diagnosis – he had a rare form of liver cancer. His liver was four times larger than it should have been, and he was “packed and full of many tumors,” John, 37, told the Liverpool Echo. Carl, whose family lives in Skelmersdale, died Nov. 1 at Alder Hay Children’s Hospital. Carl’s parents were told he had a rare form of liver cancer Johnny, who lives with his partner, Kelly [Carly’s mum]And their children said, “I woke up on Sunday morning and said,‘ Dad, my stomach hurts. ’School I will still send you. “It was his first year in high school and he had a bit of a hard time settling in. I thought he was trying to play on it.“As the day went on, he sighed a little more and I asked him what he would eat for breakfast in the morning. “He said he ‘s not really hungry. I told him you’m probably hungry, go downstairs and I’ll make you dinner. Carl and his little brother, Code “I ate something for him, but he did not eat much. “It was bedtime and he was wheezing a bit, so Kelly gave him ibuprofen. “Kelly went back to the bedroom and said, ‘I think he might have appendicitis.’ I said, ‘Let’s see how it works tomorrow morning.’ “At five o’clock in the morning my partner wakes me up and tells me, ‘You can take a day off and watch the baby. I’ll take you to the hospital.’ Carl was taken to Ormskirk Hospital, where he underwent scans and tests. Appendicitis was ruled out, but the parents were told that their daughter’s liver was larger than it should have been and doctors could not understand the cause.

Carl was in the hospital for four days and underwent additional tests until he was finally transferred to Alder Hay. It was there that a subsequent scan forced doctors to hear devastating news for his parents. John said: “I was called to the office and the doctor told me that they immediately saw on ultrasound that his liver was four times larger than it should have been and that it was just packed and full of multiple tumors.”John said the story shocked them, but it got worse because further tests showed the cancer had spread to the little girl’s lungs .Carl was diagnosed with a rare type of liver cancer called “hepatocellular neoplasm, which is not otherwise referred to as HC-NOS”. John said: “They said they only see one or two of these tumors each year and there is usually some advance warning, usually the child was in the hospital or had been ill before. ”Doctors told the parents that they should immediately undergo an invasive and experimental form of chemotherapy to rid Carl’s lungs of tumors before he could have a liver transplant. The operation was performed to prepare Carl for chemotherapy by inserting a line around his neck, but then doctors found it difficult to bring him. After he finally woke up, Carl’s parents were told they had to raise their salt levels before they could be treated, so the parents went home at night. John Woods said everyone knew his daughter because of her “wild hair”. The next day the doctor took both of them back to the hospital. John said: “We came back on Sunday morning and we were told there was nothing they could do about it. “He had a lot of applause on his liver and was not functioning. He would not be physically able to receive chemotherapy, it would be very cruel. “They told us we had to make a decision not to revive it and just keep it comfortable and let it go. ”Carly lived another week before her death, surrounded by loving parents, on November 1st. John said: “I think it ‘s not sunken for both of us yet. I’m still numb. The only thing that gives me that is to do it. [Carly’s funeral] Best day for him. The grieving father said that at this time they are comforted by the knowledge that samples taken from Carl can help other children. John added: “I hope that thousands of people will see Carl’s memory and history and that his sacrifice will potentially save thousands of families from the same heartache and in the future.”