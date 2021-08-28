Tropical storm Ida off Cuban coast turns into hurricane

Tropical storm Ida off the coast of Cuba is now a hurricane hitting the Isle of Youth, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Center of Ida approaching Western Cuba," the NHC wrote in the latest tweet.

The hurricane is likely to cause heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding across the central Gulf Coast into Monday, according to forecasts.

The NHC registered Ida's maximum sustained gusts of 75 mph on Friday afternoon. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor