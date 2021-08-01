Trump defends 'corrupt election' remark after release of justice department notes

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen's deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Decemebr 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.

The notes showed Trump was pushing the officials to investigate election fraud claims with no evidence and allegedly told the officials to say the election was "corrupt," The Hill reported.

The former President in a statement slammed the Oversight and Reform Committee for releasing the documents and said it was wrong to describe him as attempting to "overturn the election."

"The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents--including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020--that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election," Trump said while repeating claims the election was "rigged" despite having no evidence for the assertion.

"In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote," he added. "The American People want, and demand, that the President of the United States, its chief law enforcement officer in the country, stand with them to fight for Election Integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation." The Hill further reported.

Trump has been asserting for months that the election was rigged and even called on Congress to investigate his claims in his statement Saturday, more than eight months after the election.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor