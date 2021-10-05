TS Tirumurti expresses India's support to Haiti at UNSC amid crisis

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti during the United Nations Security Council briefing on Haiti expressed India's support to the nation, which is facing stalled elections, a surge in kidnappings and rampant insecurity.

Tirumurti said that India is long associated with the people of Haiti and will continue to support them in the time of crisis.

Haiti is facing one of its worst outbreaks of violence since 1986. The UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) has reported 944 intentional homicides, 124 abductions, and 78 cases of sexual and gender-based violence from January through August 31 in the country, Human Rights Watch informed.

Tirumurti expressed his hope that all Haitian stakeholders will continue to engage constructively to find inclusive solutions to the socio-political challenges, including the drafting of the new constitution.

Underlining that decisions need to be taken by consensus of the Haitian stakeholders and Tirumurti called on all parties to engage constructively and purposefully.

The Ambassador also called on the UN and other international communities to support the Haitian authorities during the crisis.

He also urged for transparent investigations in the assassination case of President Jovenel Moise, who was killed after being attacked at his residence.

Meanwhile, Haiti was also struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 14 killing thousands of people in the country.

A week after the earthquake, the number of damaged homes exceeded 77,000, while almost 53,000 were destroyed.

The earthquake had its epicentre some 125 kilometres west of Port-au-Prince and had a depth of 10 kilometres.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor