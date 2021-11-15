Turkey updates its quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers from India, Nepal

Turkey has released updated quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers from India and Nepal, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi said on Monday.

According to a statement, passengers travelling to Turkey from India and Nepal and those who have been in these countries within the last 14 days will be subject to the latest measures.

The updated arrangements include that all passengers must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Those who clarify that they have had at least two doses (Single dose for Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

Those who cannot provide the certificate will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare. On the 10th day of the quartine, they will be subjected to a PCR test and -- if found negative, the quartine will be terminated, if found positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Furthermore in the statement, the measures include that passengers between the age of 12 and 18 travelling with their parents who cannot certify that they have been fully vaccinated must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Those under the age of 12 will be exempted from PCR test and vaccination certificate application on entry.

( With inputs from ANI )

