Tutor booked for murder after boy dies due to beating

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 3 A private tutor has been booked for murder after a 12-year-old boy, whom he had beaten, died in hospital.

The incident was reported from the Radoi village and the case was lodged on Thursday.

Police Inspector Narendra Yadav said, "The child was beaten on August 30 and died due to injuries at the district hospital on Wednesday."

The tutor, Keshav Gautam, had beaten the boy with a cane for skipping his tuition classes. The child had missed classes since he was unwell.

The injured child was first admitted to a private hospital after the assault and then referred to the district hospital.

An FIR was not lodged immediately after the incident as the village head had assured the boy's father that he would compensate the medical expenses.

