Two dead in small plane crash off Greece's island

A single-engine aircraft crashed in the sea off Greece's Samos island in the Aegean Sea on Monday, national news agency AMNA reported.

The bodies of the two people onboard the Cessna 172 aircraft were retrieved by the local Coast Guard.

The plane was flying from Israel to Samos.

An investigation into the causes of the accident was underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor