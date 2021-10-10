Two UP Police officials held for businessman's death in Gorakhpur hotel

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 10 Suspended UP Police Inspector J.N. Singh and Sub Inspector Akshay Mishra, both accused in the alleged murder of a Kanpur businessman during a hotel raid in Gorakhpur, have been arrested.

Both were arrested from Ramgarh Tal area on Sunday evening and will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

According to sources, the two were planning to surrender in court after the state government announced a reward of Rs one lakh each on their heads.

On the night of September 27, Manish Gupta a businessman from Kanpur, had gone to Gorakhpur with his two friends and was staying at a local hotel when a police team raided their room.

According to reports, the businessmen demanded to know why they were being questioned and the six policemen in the team beat him up so badly that he died.

A video clip form the hotel's CCTV footage shows the cops dragging Manish Gupta's seemingly lifeless body into the lift.

The Gorakhpur police had later claimed that Gupta was injured when he fell down while trying to flee.

The state government received a great deal of flak for the incident and apart from financial compensation, Manish Gupta's wife Meenakshi has been given a government job.

